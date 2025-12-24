ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Soars: Historic Launch of Heaviest US Satellite
ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket successfully launched the heaviest US communication satellite, BlueBird Block-2, into orbit. The mission marks the first consecutive launch of two LVM3s within 52 days, boosting India’s tally to 434 satellites for 34 countries. The satellite offers global 4G and 5G mobile connectivity.
In a significant milestone for India's space program, ISRO successfully launched its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, placing a massive US communication satellite into orbit. This launch, riding high on technological prowess and precision, provides a festive gift to the nation.
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, was launched as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile. It promises to bring direct-to-mobile connectivity, enabling 4G and 5G communications globally.
ISRO's chairman, V Narayanan, highlighted the mission as a 'textbook launch,' further cementing India's space capabilities. The rocket, known for its robustness, achieved its mission amid cheers at the Mission Control Centre, also signifying strategic advances for NewSpace India and partners.
