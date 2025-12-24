Left Menu

ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Soars: Historic Launch of Heaviest US Satellite

ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket successfully launched the heaviest US communication satellite, BlueBird Block-2, into orbit. The mission marks the first consecutive launch of two LVM3s within 52 days, boosting India’s tally to 434 satellites for 34 countries. The satellite offers global 4G and 5G mobile connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:26 IST
ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Soars: Historic Launch of Heaviest US Satellite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for India's space program, ISRO successfully launched its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, placing a massive US communication satellite into orbit. This launch, riding high on technological prowess and precision, provides a festive gift to the nation.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, was launched as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile. It promises to bring direct-to-mobile connectivity, enabling 4G and 5G communications globally.

ISRO's chairman, V Narayanan, highlighted the mission as a 'textbook launch,' further cementing India's space capabilities. The rocket, known for its robustness, achieved its mission amid cheers at the Mission Control Centre, also signifying strategic advances for NewSpace India and partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025