ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Soars: Historic Launch of Heaviest US Satellite

In a significant milestone for India's space program, ISRO successfully launched its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, placing a massive US communication satellite into orbit. This launch, riding high on technological prowess and precision, provides a festive gift to the nation.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, was launched as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile. It promises to bring direct-to-mobile connectivity, enabling 4G and 5G communications globally.

ISRO's chairman, V Narayanan, highlighted the mission as a 'textbook launch,' further cementing India's space capabilities. The rocket, known for its robustness, achieved its mission amid cheers at the Mission Control Centre, also signifying strategic advances for NewSpace India and partners.

