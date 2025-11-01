Left Menu

Restoring Glory: Omar Abdullah Vows to Transform Jammu and Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has vowed to rectify a decade of neglect faced by the twin capitals, Jammu and Srinagar. By strengthening tourism infrastructure and improving road connectivity, the government aims to enhance the aesthetic and functional value of these regions without any discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to rectify the neglect faced by the Union Territory's twin capitals, Jammu and Srinagar, over the past decade. Speaking at a road-widening project launch, Abdullah promised equal development for all regions without discrimination.

The project will enhance Srinagar's tourism infrastructure by widening Boulevard Road, a key route along the iconic Dal Lake, greatly improving connectivity. This initiative is part of Abdullah's broader efforts to decongest Srinagar's roads and implement sustainable urban housing solutions.

Abdullah highlighted the importance of vertical housing, given the limited land in Srinagar. He also announced plans to upgrade a pedestrian bridge to accommodate both pedestrians and vehicles, demonstrating the National Conference government's commitment to modern infrastructure development.

