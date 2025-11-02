Kim Kardashian's Cosmic Query: NASA Counters Moon Landing Hoax

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian reignited a widely debunked conspiracy theory regarding the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, prompting NASA to rebuff her speculation. The space agency's response highlights the reality TV star's enduring influence and the persistence of outlandish claims.

Meanwhile, amidst a prolonged government shutdown, the USDA intends to publish significant agriculture reports in November, overcoming earlier delays. The crucial crop production and supply-demand assessments were postponed in October but are now set for release as planned.

The White House, citing security concerns, has imposed new restrictions on journalists, limiting access to the press secretary's office without prior appointments. This move is part of broader efforts to control sensitive information dissemination while maintaining operational security.

(With inputs from agencies.)