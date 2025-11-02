Left Menu

Tragic Accident Near Pune Metro Station Claims Two Lives

A car crash near Pune's Metro station resulted in two fatalities and one serious injury. The vehicle collided with a station pillar in the Bund Garden area. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and working to identify the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident near a Metro station in Pune claimed two lives and left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred early Sunday morning.

The accident took place in the Bund Garden area of Pune city, according to a Koregaon Park police station official.

Senior police inspector Sangita Jadhav reported that at around 4:30 a.m., a car collided with a pillar at the Bund Garden Metro station, resulting in the fatalities. Authorities are currently working to determine the victims' identities and the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

