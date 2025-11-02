Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Ambulance Causes Fatal Accident
A speeding ambulance allegedly caused a fatal accident at a city traffic signal, resulting in the deaths of a couple and injuries to two others. The driver fled the scene but has been detained. Eyewitnesses claim the ambulance hit several two-wheelers before colliding with a signal post.
In a tragic incident at K H junction near Shanti Nagar bus stand, a speeding ambulance allegedly caused the deaths of a couple and left two others injured late Saturday night.
The accident took place around 11 pm and involved multiple two-wheelers. According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance lost control, collided with several bikes, and dragged one of them before crashing into a signal post.
The driver, who fled after the accident, has been detained by police. A crowd overturned the ambulance, claiming no patient was on board. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.
