Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Ambulance Causes Fatal Accident

A speeding ambulance allegedly caused a fatal accident at a city traffic signal, resulting in the deaths of a couple and injuries to two others. The driver fled the scene but has been detained. Eyewitnesses claim the ambulance hit several two-wheelers before colliding with a signal post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at K H junction near Shanti Nagar bus stand, a speeding ambulance allegedly caused the deaths of a couple and left two others injured late Saturday night.

The accident took place around 11 pm and involved multiple two-wheelers. According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance lost control, collided with several bikes, and dragged one of them before crashing into a signal post.

The driver, who fled after the accident, has been detained by police. A crowd overturned the ambulance, claiming no patient was on board. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

