ISRO's Game-Changing Cryogenic Stage Experiment Achieves Success

In a significant milestone for India's space endeavors, ISRO scientists have successfully executed an innovative experiment on the indigenously developed C25 cryogenic stage of the LVM3-M5 rocket. This advancement holds the promise to enhance future mission flexibility by facilitating the multi-orbit deployment of satellites.

Delivering his remarks from the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan proudly announced the success of the initiation test. He emphasized that the reignition of the thrust chamber would enable the deployment of multiple satellites across diverse orbits in forthcoming assignments, marking this as a remarkable achievement.

Meanwhile, the LVM3 Mission Director, T Victor Joseph, recognized the dedication of the entire team involved in the mission, highlighting the vehicle's flawless performance in placing India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, into its designated orbit. The cautious approach post-launch reflected the team's commitment to validating the groundbreaking experiment.

