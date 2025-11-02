Left Menu

ISRO's Game-Changing Cryogenic Stage Experiment Achieves Success

ISRO scientists successfully carried out a pioneering experiment on the C25 cryogenic stage of the LVM3-M5 rocket, enabling future missions to inject multiple satellites into various orbits. The experiment demonstrated reignition capabilities, marking a significant milestone for the Indian space program and enhancing mission flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:07 IST
ISRO's Game-Changing Cryogenic Stage Experiment Achieves Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for India's space endeavors, ISRO scientists have successfully executed an innovative experiment on the indigenously developed C25 cryogenic stage of the LVM3-M5 rocket. This advancement holds the promise to enhance future mission flexibility by facilitating the multi-orbit deployment of satellites.

Delivering his remarks from the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan proudly announced the success of the initiation test. He emphasized that the reignition of the thrust chamber would enable the deployment of multiple satellites across diverse orbits in forthcoming assignments, marking this as a remarkable achievement.

Meanwhile, the LVM3 Mission Director, T Victor Joseph, recognized the dedication of the entire team involved in the mission, highlighting the vehicle's flawless performance in placing India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, into its designated orbit. The cautious approach post-launch reflected the team's commitment to validating the groundbreaking experiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025