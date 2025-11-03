Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook the city of Mazar-e Sharif in Afghanistan early Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The USGS's PAGER system raised an orange alert, suggesting potentially widespread disaster and a likelihood of significant casualties. The quake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometers near Mazar-e Sharif, home to approximately 523,000 people.

Afghanistan's national disaster management agency promised to release casualty and damage reports soon. Meanwhile, social media platform X saw videos and images of rescue efforts and damaged buildings circulating, though Reuters has not yet verified these reports. Notably, over 1,000 fatalities occurred in the region following a separate earthquake in August, as noted by the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

