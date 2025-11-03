Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan's major city, at a depth of 28 kilometers. An orange alert was issued, indicating potential widespread devastation and significant casualties. The national disaster agency has promised updates on damage and casualties, as rescue operations are underway.
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook the city of Mazar-e Sharif in Afghanistan early Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The USGS's PAGER system raised an orange alert, suggesting potentially widespread disaster and a likelihood of significant casualties. The quake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometers near Mazar-e Sharif, home to approximately 523,000 people.
Afghanistan's national disaster management agency promised to release casualty and damage reports soon. Meanwhile, social media platform X saw videos and images of rescue efforts and damaged buildings circulating, though Reuters has not yet verified these reports. Notably, over 1,000 fatalities occurred in the region following a separate earthquake in August, as noted by the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
