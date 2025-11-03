Devastating Earthquake Strikes Mazar-e Sharif: Casualties and Impact Unfold

In a tragic turn of events, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Mazar-e Sharif in northern Afghanistan early Monday, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals and injuring approximately 150, according to provincial authorities.

The U.S. Geological Survey identified the quake's epicenter at a depth of 28 km near Mazar-e Sharif, a city housing about 523,000 residents. The Afghan health department reported significant casualties, and the USGS issued an orange alert predicting widespread disaster implications.

Underlined by the destruction of Mazar-i-Sharif's holy shrine, the shocking event summoned immediate rescue efforts. Afghanistan's precarious position on major earthquake faults exacerbates the recurring threat, echoing past catastrophic quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)