Cloud Seeding: Testing the Skies in New Delhi

The cloud seeding trials in New Delhi were experimental in nature, aiming to assess feasibility before potential operational use. Conducted by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur, the trials faced criticism from the Opposition but were defended as essential by Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-11-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 08:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi's recent cloud seeding trials, described by the Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran as purely experimental, aimed to test their feasibility before operational implementation.

Conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, the trials faced opposition criticism but were defended by officials as necessary for gaining valuable insights, regardless of success.

The trials were part of deliberations at the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification in Pune, which explored scientific advancements, including the role of Artificial Intelligence in weather modification technologies.

