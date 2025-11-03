Cloud Seeding: Testing the Skies in New Delhi

New Delhi's recent cloud seeding trials, described by the Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran as purely experimental, aimed to test their feasibility before operational implementation.

Conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, the trials faced opposition criticism but were defended by officials as necessary for gaining valuable insights, regardless of success.

The trials were part of deliberations at the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification in Pune, which explored scientific advancements, including the role of Artificial Intelligence in weather modification technologies.