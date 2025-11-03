Powerful Quake Rattles Northern Afghanistan
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan early Monday, causing five fatalities and injuring 143 individuals. The epicenter was located 22 km west-southwest of Khulm. Most injuries were minor. This is the latest in a series of quakes affecting the region, previously resulting in thousands of deaths.
A devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday morning, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and leaving 143 others injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, at a depth of 28 kilometers, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 12:59 a.m. local time.
Yousaf Hammad, spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management agency, reported that all casualties occurred in Samangan province. Although the injuries were largely minor, the quake marks another significant seismic event in the region, which in recent years has suffered substantial loss of life due to similar natural disasters.
