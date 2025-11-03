Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Rocks Northern Afghanistan

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit near Mazar-e Sharif in northern Afghanistan, resulting in at least 10 deaths and injuries to approximately 260 people. Rescue operations and emergency responses are underway as authorities fear the toll could rise due to the region's vulnerable location near active faults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:47 IST
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake rattled the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, leaving at least 10 dead and about 260 injured, according to local authorities. The quake struck at a depth of 28 km near this city of over 523,000 people.

Samim Joyanda, spokesperson for the health department in Samangan province, reported 150 injuries and seven fatalities, suggesting a rising toll as more reports come in. The Afghan Taliban defense ministry confirmed severe impacts in Balkh and Samangan provinces, with rescue and emergency teams swiftly deployed.

The U.S. Geological Survey's PAGER system issued an orange alert, suggesting significant casualties and damage. This quake highlights Afghanistan's vulnerability due to its location on two active faults, with previous similar alerts calling for regional responses. Social media showcased dramatic rescue operations.

