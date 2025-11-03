Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan Claims Lives and Sparks Outrage

In a tragic incident on Monday, a busy road in Jaipur's Harmada area witnessed unimaginable devastation.

A speeding dumper truck collided with at least 17 vehicles, claiming 13 lives and leaving 10 others injured.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, urging for the rapid recovery of those hurt.

(With inputs from agencies.)