Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan Claims Lives and Sparks Outrage
President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep condolences and prayed for the recovery of those injured after a devastating road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On a busy road in Harmada, a speeding dumper truck rammed into 17 vehicles, resulting in 13 deaths and 10 injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday, a busy road in Jaipur's Harmada area witnessed unimaginable devastation.
A speeding dumper truck collided with at least 17 vehicles, claiming 13 lives and leaving 10 others injured.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, urging for the rapid recovery of those hurt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Dominates with Hooda's Heroics in Ranji Trophy Clash
Supreme Court to Scrutinize Rajasthan's Controversial Anti-Conversion Law
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Leads Transparent Governance Drive
President Murmu Addresses Uttarakhand Assembly on State’s 25th Anniversary
We will fulfil our promises; we did it in Rajasthan and Telangana: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.