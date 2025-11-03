Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan Claims Lives and Sparks Outrage

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep condolences and prayed for the recovery of those injured after a devastating road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On a busy road in Harmada, a speeding dumper truck rammed into 17 vehicles, resulting in 13 deaths and 10 injuries.

In a tragic incident on Monday, a busy road in Jaipur's Harmada area witnessed unimaginable devastation.

A speeding dumper truck collided with at least 17 vehicles, claiming 13 lives and leaving 10 others injured.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, urging for the rapid recovery of those hurt.

