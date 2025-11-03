Delhi's Yamuna Revival: A Cleaner Future Within Reach

The Delhi government has set the ambitious target of revitalizing the Yamuna River in just three years, with significant progress already visible within the past eight months, according to Minister for Water Parvesh Verma. This goal was emphasized during the Yamunotsav 2025, a two-day awareness event organized by the Delhi government in cooperation with the NGO Yamuna Sansad.

Despite recent improvements, experts highlighted ongoing concerns about the river's water quality, stressing that it remains inadequate for Delhi residents' needs. The festival's second day showcased cultural performances by 101 Jal Sahelis, emphasizing community involvement in environmental conservation.

Prominent figures like Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Yamuna Sansad convener Ravishankar Tiwari underscored the sincere efforts being made to restore the river. They expressed optimism that initiatives such as the Yamuna Conclave will continue to drive meaningful dialogue and guide future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)