India's Technological Renaissance: Embracing Global Leadership

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday called on scientists to adopt international trends and strategies to fulfill the vision of a Developed India by 2047. Singh addressed the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), emphasizing India's transition from a follower to a global leader under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that India never lacked talent but struggled without an enabling environment, which Modi's leadership has since provided. Citing initiatives like Start-up India and the Gaganyaan project, Singh illustrated the country's trajectory towards becoming a significant player on the global stage, stating Modi's India of the 21st century is future-ready.

Highlighting the bio-economy's growth from USD 10 billion to USD 200 billion in a decade, Singh celebrated India's scientific achievements, including Chandrayaan's discovery of lunar water. Singh underscored the government's focus on previously overlooked sectors and the comprehensive strategies that have propelled India's scientific innovation forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)