Left Menu

India's Technological Renaissance: Embracing Global Leadership

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to global standards to achieve a Developed India by 2047. He praised India's advancements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and highlighted initiatives propelling India as a global innovator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:57 IST
India's Technological Renaissance: Embracing Global Leadership
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday called on scientists to adopt international trends and strategies to fulfill the vision of a Developed India by 2047. Singh addressed the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), emphasizing India's transition from a follower to a global leader under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that India never lacked talent but struggled without an enabling environment, which Modi's leadership has since provided. Citing initiatives like Start-up India and the Gaganyaan project, Singh illustrated the country's trajectory towards becoming a significant player on the global stage, stating Modi's India of the 21st century is future-ready.

Highlighting the bio-economy's growth from USD 10 billion to USD 200 billion in a decade, Singh celebrated India's scientific achievements, including Chandrayaan's discovery of lunar water. Singh underscored the government's focus on previously overlooked sectors and the comprehensive strategies that have propelled India's scientific innovation forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025