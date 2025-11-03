Bridge Collapse Sparks Concern in Bihar's Araria District
A bridge's pillar caved in Forbesganj, Bihar, halting traffic. Constructed in 2019, the bridge connected local villages and was valued at Rs 4 crore. Officials are investigating the incident, amid concerns from last year's multiple bridge collapses in the state.
- Country:
- India
In Araria district of Bihar, a bridge pillar unexpectedly collapsed on Monday, raising safety concerns in the region. Local authorities confirmed the incident, assuring that no injuries occurred.
District Magistrate Anil Kumar informed PTI that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse. The bridge, part of the Rural Works Department's infrastructure, connects Forbesganj with surrounding villages and cost Rs 4 crore to build in 2019.
Traffic has been suspended indefinitely as technical experts from the department prepare to examine the damage. The collapse marks another in a series of bridge failures across the state over the past year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
