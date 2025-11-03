Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Sparks Concern in Bihar's Araria District

A bridge's pillar caved in Forbesganj, Bihar, halting traffic. Constructed in 2019, the bridge connected local villages and was valued at Rs 4 crore. Officials are investigating the incident, amid concerns from last year's multiple bridge collapses in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Araria district of Bihar, a bridge pillar unexpectedly collapsed on Monday, raising safety concerns in the region. Local authorities confirmed the incident, assuring that no injuries occurred.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar informed PTI that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse. The bridge, part of the Rural Works Department's infrastructure, connects Forbesganj with surrounding villages and cost Rs 4 crore to build in 2019.

Traffic has been suspended indefinitely as technical experts from the department prepare to examine the damage. The collapse marks another in a series of bridge failures across the state over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

