Bridge Collapse Sparks Concern in Bihar's Araria District

In Araria district of Bihar, a bridge pillar unexpectedly collapsed on Monday, raising safety concerns in the region. Local authorities confirmed the incident, assuring that no injuries occurred.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar informed PTI that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse. The bridge, part of the Rural Works Department's infrastructure, connects Forbesganj with surrounding villages and cost Rs 4 crore to build in 2019.

Traffic has been suspended indefinitely as technical experts from the department prepare to examine the damage. The collapse marks another in a series of bridge failures across the state over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)