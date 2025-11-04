Battling Pollution: How Delhi's Institutions Protect the Vulnerable

As Delhi grapples with persistent air quality issues, institutions are stepping up efforts to shield the city's most vulnerable populations: the elderly and children.

Measures like installing air purifiers, distributing masks, and minimizing outdoor activities are being implemented in old-age homes and schools to combat the adverse effects of pollution.

Despite these efforts, the city's air quality remains dire, with several areas registering 'very poor' or 'severe' pollution levels, underscoring the ongoing environmental challenges the city faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)