Left Menu

Battling Pollution: How Delhi's Institutions Protect the Vulnerable

Delhi's old-age homes and schools are implementing measures such as installing air purifiers, providing masks, and limiting outdoor activities to protect residents and students from severe air pollution. The city's air quality remains a significant concern, with multiple locations recording 'very poor' or 'severe' conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:39 IST
Battling Pollution: How Delhi's Institutions Protect the Vulnerable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi grapples with persistent air quality issues, institutions are stepping up efforts to shield the city's most vulnerable populations: the elderly and children.

Measures like installing air purifiers, distributing masks, and minimizing outdoor activities are being implemented in old-age homes and schools to combat the adverse effects of pollution.

Despite these efforts, the city's air quality remains dire, with several areas registering 'very poor' or 'severe' pollution levels, underscoring the ongoing environmental challenges the city faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025