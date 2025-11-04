Left Menu

Delhi's Battle with Air Quality: A Persistent Hurdle

Delhi's air quality improved slightly to a 'poor' category AQI of 291 due to favorable winds. Previously recorded at 'very poor,' the city's AQI fluctuates between 'poor' and 'severe' post-Diwali. Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam urged action after ‘very poor’ levels persisted in several areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced a minor reprieve in air quality on Tuesday, slipping to the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 291, facilitated by improved wind conditions, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monday's AQI was recorded at a 'very poor' level of 309. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that westerly winds reaching speeds of 15 kilometers per hour helped disperse pollutants.

Since Diwali, the AQI has fluctuated between 'poor' and 'very poor,' occasionally hitting 'severe.' Eighteen monitoring stations reported 'very poor' AQI scores above 300. Meanwhile, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam urged the Delhi Chief Minister to declare a health emergency as pollution worsened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

