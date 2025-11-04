Delhi's Battle with Air Quality: A Persistent Hurdle

Delhi experienced a minor reprieve in air quality on Tuesday, slipping to the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 291, facilitated by improved wind conditions, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monday's AQI was recorded at a 'very poor' level of 309. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that westerly winds reaching speeds of 15 kilometers per hour helped disperse pollutants.

Since Diwali, the AQI has fluctuated between 'poor' and 'very poor,' occasionally hitting 'severe.' Eighteen monitoring stations reported 'very poor' AQI scores above 300. Meanwhile, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam urged the Delhi Chief Minister to declare a health emergency as pollution worsened.

(With inputs from agencies.)