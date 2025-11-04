Delhi's Battle with Air Quality: A Persistent Hurdle
Delhi's air quality improved slightly to a 'poor' category AQI of 291 due to favorable winds. Previously recorded at 'very poor,' the city's AQI fluctuates between 'poor' and 'severe' post-Diwali. Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam urged action after ‘very poor’ levels persisted in several areas.
- Country:
- India
Delhi experienced a minor reprieve in air quality on Tuesday, slipping to the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 291, facilitated by improved wind conditions, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Monday's AQI was recorded at a 'very poor' level of 309. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that westerly winds reaching speeds of 15 kilometers per hour helped disperse pollutants.
Since Diwali, the AQI has fluctuated between 'poor' and 'very poor,' occasionally hitting 'severe.' Eighteen monitoring stations reported 'very poor' AQI scores above 300. Meanwhile, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam urged the Delhi Chief Minister to declare a health emergency as pollution worsened.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- air quality
- AQI
- pollution
- IMD
- winds
- Diwali
- CPCB
- Licypriya Kangujam
- health emergency
ALSO READ
Easterly Winds Cause Flight Diversions at Delhi Airport
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi shines in the Diwali of the Gods
Toxic Air in Delhi Sparks Surge in Eye Ailments Post-Diwali
IMD Issues Cyclone Alert for Andaman and Nicobar
U.S. Consumer Durability Faces Economic Crosswinds Amid Rising Costs and Policy Challenges