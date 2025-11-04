Left Menu

Leopard Capture Sparks Wildlife Conservation Debate in Pune

In Pune's Shirur tehsil, a leopard was captured following fatal attacks on residents, including a 13-year-old boy. The leopard is believed to be responsible for multiple incidents, prompting protests. Plans for relocation and increased security measures have been announced, with the government emphasizing preventive strategies and increased resource allocation.

Updated: 04-11-2025 19:47 IST
A leopard believed to be responsible for several fatal attacks was captured on Tuesday in Shirur tehsil, Pune district, where a teenager had been killed two days earlier, according to forest officials.

Authorities are not yet certain whether the same leopard attacked the boy and two others. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced plans to relocate the animal to the Vantara rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, following a shoot-at-sight order after the leopard's suspected involvement in three deaths, including that of 13-year-old Rohan Bombe.

The incident has intensified human-animal conflict in the area, leading to protests and increased preventive measures by government officials, including the deployment of 200 cages, use of satellite tracking, and an urgent relocation drive to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

