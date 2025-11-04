Leopard Capture Sparks Wildlife Conservation Debate in Pune

A leopard believed to be responsible for several fatal attacks was captured on Tuesday in Shirur tehsil, Pune district, where a teenager had been killed two days earlier, according to forest officials.

Authorities are not yet certain whether the same leopard attacked the boy and two others. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced plans to relocate the animal to the Vantara rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, following a shoot-at-sight order after the leopard's suspected involvement in three deaths, including that of 13-year-old Rohan Bombe.

The incident has intensified human-animal conflict in the area, leading to protests and increased preventive measures by government officials, including the deployment of 200 cages, use of satellite tracking, and an urgent relocation drive to manage the situation.

