Uttarakhand's Leap Towards Progress: A Milestone in Indian State Development

Uttarakhand is undergoing development projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, supported by the central government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted progress in infrastructure, policy reforms, and anti-corruption measures, predicting a transformative role for the state in India's future. Employment opportunities and historical tributes were also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is witnessing a significant transformation with development projects exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore. These initiatives, endorsed by the central government, are expected to position the state among India's foremost regions.

During a special assembly session celebrating 25 years of the state's formation, Dhami outlined major projects such as the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project and all-weather roads. He underscored the strategic importance of these projects in realizing 'Viksit Bharat' - a developed India.

Dhami detailed policy advancements, including anti-corruption efforts and employment generation. Notable strides include 30 new policies, tackling issues like conversion laws and land encroachment, with 9,000 acres reclaimed. The session paid homage to statehood movement leaders and acknowledged former PM Vajpayee's pivotal role.

