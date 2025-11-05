Left Menu

Plane Crash Sparks Chaos Near Louisville Airport

A plane crash near the Louisville International Airport in Kentucky has been reported, with injuries confirmed. Social media posts depict a large plume of smoke. The crash occurred near Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane. Local police recommend avoiding the area, with a shelter-in-place order in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 05-11-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 04:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities are responding to a plane crash reported near Louisville International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday, resulting in injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Social media images display a towering black smoke column rising from the crash site.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane, located at the airport's southern perimeter. In response to the incident, the Louisville police advised the public to steer clear due to the presence of fire and scattered debris.

A shelter-in-place directive has been enforced within an 8-kilometer radius surrounding the airport. Video footage broadcasted on local television reveals firefighters battling a fierce blaze trailing from a nearby parking lot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

