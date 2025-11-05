Tragic Fate of the Wandering Leopard Near Toll Plaza
A young male leopard was discovered dead near a toll plaza, having strayed into an unexpected area. A toll gate employee reported the incident to authorities. The leopard’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, with details yet to be disclosed.
A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday as a young male leopard was found dead near a toll plaza, in a situation described as highly unexpected by Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu.
The leopard appeared to have wandered away from its usual territory, possibly via a river running adjacent to the road, leading to its untimely demise. This was reported by a vigilant toll gate employee who received a call during the early hours of the morning.
The deceased animal has been sent for post-mortem examination, with officials awaiting further insights into the cause of this unfortunate accident.
