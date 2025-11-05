Left Menu

Tragic Fate of the Wandering Leopard Near Toll Plaza

A young male leopard was discovered dead near a toll plaza, having strayed into an unexpected area. A toll gate employee reported the incident to authorities. The leopard’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, with details yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:27 IST
Tragic Fate of the Wandering Leopard Near Toll Plaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday as a young male leopard was found dead near a toll plaza, in a situation described as highly unexpected by Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu.

The leopard appeared to have wandered away from its usual territory, possibly via a river running adjacent to the road, leading to its untimely demise. This was reported by a vigilant toll gate employee who received a call during the early hours of the morning.

The deceased animal has been sent for post-mortem examination, with officials awaiting further insights into the cause of this unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sindhidush Group Warns of Secret Nuclear Activity in Pakistan's Sindh

Sindhidush Group Warns of Secret Nuclear Activity in Pakistan's Sindh

 Pakistan
2
Karur stampede: Indescribable anguish over death of our near and dear ones, says TVK chief Vijay at party meet near Chennai.

Karur stampede: Indescribable anguish over death of our near and dear ones, ...

 India
3
Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

 Global
4
(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.

(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025