Tragic Fate of the Wandering Leopard Near Toll Plaza

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday as a young male leopard was found dead near a toll plaza, in a situation described as highly unexpected by Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu.

The leopard appeared to have wandered away from its usual territory, possibly via a river running adjacent to the road, leading to its untimely demise. This was reported by a vigilant toll gate employee who received a call during the early hours of the morning.

The deceased animal has been sent for post-mortem examination, with officials awaiting further insights into the cause of this unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)