Japan Deploys Military to Combat Rising Bear Attacks

Japan has mobilized military troops to Akita prefecture in a bid to counter an alarming increase in bear attacks. This deployment follows an urgent plea from local officials struggling to manage the escalating threat, which has already resulted in over 100 attacks and 12 fatalities nationwide.

The troops will aid in setting and inspecting bear traps, complementing the efforts of oversubscribed licensed hunters tasked with culling the captured animals. The urgency of the situation highlights the changing dynamics in human-wildlife interactions, exacerbated by climate shifts and rural depopulation driving bears into populated areas.

As the bear encounters peak during the autumn months, the Japanese government is set to unveil comprehensive measures to address this growing challenge. Plans include streamlining gun regulations and recruiting more hunters, as authorities recognize the need for immediate action to safeguard communities.

