Crackdown on Polluting Jaggery Units in Muzaffarnagar

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district took decisive action on Wednesday by sealing six jaggery manufacturing units. These units were found guilty of contributing to air pollution.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board conducted an inspection in Dida Heri village, uncovering the unauthorized use of plastic and cloth as ignition materials.

Gitesh Chandra, a regional officer from the Board, confirmed that each facility was fined Rs 5,000. Muzaffarnagar and Shamli are crucial sugarcane and jaggery production zones.