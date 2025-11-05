Tragedy in the Himalayas: Avalanche Claims Lives of Foreign Climbers

Rescue teams in Nepal have recovered the bodies of two foreign climbers following a deadly avalanche on a Himalayan peak. The Italian and French mountaineers were found in deep snow at the Yalung Ri Himal base camp, Dolakha district police confirmed on Wednesday.

The remains have been sent to Kathmandu for further examination. The search is ongoing for three other foreign climbers and two Nepali nationals feared dead after Monday's disaster.

Meanwhile, eight injured were airlifted to hospitals, as authorities warn about adverse weather conditions affecting trekking routes across Nepal after cyclone Montha.

(With inputs from agencies.)