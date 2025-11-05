Left Menu

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Avalanche Claims Lives of Foreign Climbers

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of two foreign climbers and continue to search for five others missing after an avalanche struck their expedition. The Italian and French climbers were discovered at Yalung Ri Himal's base camp. Eight people injured have been transported to Kathmandu hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:55 IST
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Avalanche Claims Lives of Foreign Climbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue teams in Nepal have recovered the bodies of two foreign climbers following a deadly avalanche on a Himalayan peak. The Italian and French mountaineers were found in deep snow at the Yalung Ri Himal base camp, Dolakha district police confirmed on Wednesday.

The remains have been sent to Kathmandu for further examination. The search is ongoing for three other foreign climbers and two Nepali nationals feared dead after Monday's disaster.

Meanwhile, eight injured were airlifted to hospitals, as authorities warn about adverse weather conditions affecting trekking routes across Nepal after cyclone Montha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amgen's Impressive Earnings Beat Shows Strength Amidst Challenges

Amgen's Impressive Earnings Beat Shows Strength Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory: A Beacon for Progressive Politics

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory: A Beacon for Progressive Politics

 India
3
RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026

RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026

 India
4
Tunisian Olive Oil Baron Granted Bail amid Export Industry Concerns

Tunisian Olive Oil Baron Granted Bail amid Export Industry Concerns

 Tunisia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025