Typhoon Kalmaegi: A Tale of Destruction and Survival in the Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed devastation in the central Philippines, claiming at least 85 lives and leaving 75 missing. The storm caused severe flooding that left people stranded on rooftops in Cebu. Concerns over inadequate flood control projects have intensified, as recovery from a prior devastating earthquake continues.
- Country:
- Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi has wreaked havoc in the central Philippines, claiming more than 85 lives and leaving 75 individuals unaccounted for amid catastrophic flooding, officials reported on Wednesday. Many found themselves trapped on rooftops as torrents of water surged through communities.
The province of Cebu bore the brunt of the storm, recording numerous fatalities due to flash floods and landslides. Despite efforts to mitigate the disaster's impact, the typhoon exposed weaknesses in flood control, exacerbated by previous mismanagement and corruption allegations, sparking public unrest.
As Kalmaegi heads towards Vietnam and Thailand, both countries brace for potential flooding and landslides, with safety preparations underway. This latest natural disaster underscores the persistent vulnerability of the Philippines, a nation frequently hit by typhoons and seismic activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Typhoon
- Kalmaegi
- Philippines
- flooding
- Cebu
- disaster
- earthquake
- rescue
- corruption
- preparation
ALSO READ
Swift Response Averts Disaster at Dindigul Hospital Blaze
Himachal Pradesh's Road Safety Triumph Amid Natural Disasters
Devastating Earthquake in Northern Afghanistan: A Humanitarian Crisis Looms
Devastation and Heritage: Afghanistan's Earthquake Aftermath
Tragedy in Cebu: Typhoon Kalmaegi's Destructive Path