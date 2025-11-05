Leopard Terror in Pune: Sharpshooters Take Action in Deadly Human-Animal Conflict
A 'man-eater' leopard responsible for fatal attacks in Pune's Shirur tehsil has been killed by sharpshooters. Following multiple deaths, including that of a child, local protests demanded action. Maharashtra's CM discussed leopard control methods with the Centre, while activists call for humane conflict management strategies.
- Country:
- India
In Pune's district of Shirur tehsil, the terrorizing reign of a 'man-eater' leopard has come to an end after it was killed by sharpshooters, forest officials confirmed. The operation concluded Tuesday night, following a month of rising human-animal conflicts resulting in multiple fatalities.
The elusive leopard, identified by its pugmarks near Pimparkhed village, had evaded previous capture attempts. Sharpshooters attempted to tranquilize the animal, but the dart proved ineffective, leading to a fatal confrontation when the leopard advanced aggressively towards the team, forest officials reported.
The incident has sparked discussions at the state level, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing the surge in leopard attacks with the Centre. Meanwhile, green activists urge for scientific and humane strategies to mitigate such human-wildlife conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Sanctions Probe in Sabarimala Gold Case Amidst Posts and Protests
Sharpshooters gun down man-eater leopard in Maharashtra's Pune district: Forest officials.
Cameroon in Lockdown: Protests Shake Economic Strongholds Against Biya's 8th Term
Panjab University Retracts Controversial Affidavit Limiting Student Protests
BJP President Slams Karnataka Congress for Farmer Neglect Amid Protests