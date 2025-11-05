Leopard Terror in Pune: Sharpshooters Take Action in Deadly Human-Animal Conflict

In Pune's district of Shirur tehsil, the terrorizing reign of a 'man-eater' leopard has come to an end after it was killed by sharpshooters, forest officials confirmed. The operation concluded Tuesday night, following a month of rising human-animal conflicts resulting in multiple fatalities.

The elusive leopard, identified by its pugmarks near Pimparkhed village, had evaded previous capture attempts. Sharpshooters attempted to tranquilize the animal, but the dart proved ineffective, leading to a fatal confrontation when the leopard advanced aggressively towards the team, forest officials reported.

The incident has sparked discussions at the state level, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing the surge in leopard attacks with the Centre. Meanwhile, green activists urge for scientific and humane strategies to mitigate such human-wildlife conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)