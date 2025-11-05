Quake-Damaged Blue Mosque Urgently Awaits Reconstruction Amid Afghan Winter Onset

A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.3, struck northern Afghanistan on Monday, devastating the city of Mazar-i-Sharif and affecting its historic Hazrat Ali Shrine, commonly known as the Blue Mosque. The quake resulted in at least 27 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries, alongside widespread infrastructural damage.

Locals have voiced a dire plea for the Taliban-led government to initiate restoration efforts on the mosque, which endured significant structural damage, including broken tiles and cracked minarets. Residents, like university lecturer Sayed Mohammad Hussain, emphasized its historical and cultural significance to the region.

Despite the Taliban's controversial history regarding cultural preservation, a shift in approach has been signified since regaining power in 2021, with claims to prioritize restoration projects. The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced plans to mobilize technical teams for an assessment and subsequent reconstruction of the shrine.