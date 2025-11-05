Tripura Paves the Way for Healthcare Boom with New Super Speciality Hospital
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has laid the foundation stone for a Rs 900 crore super speciality hospital by the Shija Hospitals group at RK Nagar. This project aims to boost healthcare services and provide employment opportunities, while also planning for future infrastructure developments including a medical college.
In a major boost to Tripura's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the foundation stone of a Rs 900 crore super speciality hospital at RK Nagar. Located approximately 20 km from the state capital, this hospital is envisioned as a cornerstone of medical advancement in the region.
Saha highlighted the state government's commitment by allocating 28 acres for the Shija hospital. The Manipur-based Shija Hospitals group is not only focusing on healthcare but has aspirations to establish a medical college in Tripura. This initiative promises to revolutionize healthcare services and employment prospects for locals.
Moreover, efforts are in place to enhance connectivity, with a new ring road planned around Agartala city. Additionally, projects such as a cancer hospital, a flyover, and a 'Unity Mall' are on the cards. At a recent business summit, substantial investments for the state were pledged, signifying a transformative phase for Tripura.
