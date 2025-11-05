Tripura Paves the Way for Healthcare Boom with New Super Speciality Hospital

In a major boost to Tripura's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the foundation stone of a Rs 900 crore super speciality hospital at RK Nagar. Located approximately 20 km from the state capital, this hospital is envisioned as a cornerstone of medical advancement in the region.

Saha highlighted the state government's commitment by allocating 28 acres for the Shija hospital. The Manipur-based Shija Hospitals group is not only focusing on healthcare but has aspirations to establish a medical college in Tripura. This initiative promises to revolutionize healthcare services and employment prospects for locals.

Moreover, efforts are in place to enhance connectivity, with a new ring road planned around Agartala city. Additionally, projects such as a cancer hospital, a flyover, and a 'Unity Mall' are on the cards. At a recent business summit, substantial investments for the state were pledged, signifying a transformative phase for Tripura.