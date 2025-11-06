Left Menu

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Badrinath and surrounding areas experienced rains and snowfall on Wednesday evening, bringing temperatures down in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. The region had already seen light snowfall on Tuesday. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee reported a brief white covering of snow after Tuesday's precipitation.

Gopeshwar | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:51 IST
Badrinath and its neighboring regions were enveloped in rain and snowfall on Wednesday evening, leading to a noticeable dip in temperatures across the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts.

The weather shift follows Tuesday's light snowfall, which left the skies cloudy through Wednesday, continuing with light rains throughout the evening.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee noted that the fresh snowfall painted the landscape in white, albeit temporarily transforming the scenic milieu.

