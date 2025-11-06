Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Badrinath and its neighboring regions were enveloped in rain and snowfall on Wednesday evening, leading to a noticeable dip in temperatures across the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts.

The weather shift follows Tuesday's light snowfall, which left the skies cloudy through Wednesday, continuing with light rains throughout the evening.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee noted that the fresh snowfall painted the landscape in white, albeit temporarily transforming the scenic milieu.

(With inputs from agencies.)