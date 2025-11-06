NZ Launches $75M Infectious Disease Research Platform to Boost Pandemic Defense

In a strategic move to futureproof New Zealand’s public health system and strengthen pandemic response capabilities, the Government has announced a $75 million investment over 7.5 years to develop a national Infectious Diseases Research Platform. The initiative will be hosted by the newly established New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science (PHF Science).

The announcement was made by Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Dr Shane Reti, who emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated, long-term scientific approach to infectious disease threats, both existing and emerging.

“We’re currently seeing an outbreak of measles in New Zealand – a vaccine-preventable disease – which has reinforced the need for robust infectious disease research and response systems,” Dr Reti said.

A New Era of Pandemic Preparedness and Response

The Infectious Diseases Research Platform is designed to move beyond reactive, short-term strategies by providing mission-led, scalable research capacity to deal with disease outbreaks. It will deliver:

Stronger pandemic preparedness and rapid response mechanisms

Enhanced “surge science” capability to scale up research during health emergencies

An integrated, nationally coordinated research system

Long-term solutions to reduce health and economic impact from future pandemics

The platform will also directly support New Zealand’s health, economic, and community resilience, by protecting:

The workforce

The healthcare system

Vulnerable communities

The broader economy

From Te Niwha to a More Robust National Platform

The platform will build upon the groundwork laid by Te Niwha, the previous infectious diseases research programme. However, unlike Te Niwha, which was more narrowly focused, the new initiative will provide greater funding, longevity, and strategic coordination.

“This is a step-change in how New Zealand prepares for and responds to pandemics,” said Dr Reti. “It reflects our commitment to delivering world-class science with long-term, tangible impact.”

PHF Science to Lead the Charge

The new platform will be managed by PHF Science, an independent public health institution that plays a key role in national disease response coordination. PHF Science is strategically connected with:

The Ministry of Health

The Public Health Agency

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet

With these relationships, PHF Science is uniquely positioned to align scientific research with policy and operational pandemic response—ensuring that findings are quickly translated into real-world action.

“PHF Science is well placed to lead a national approach to infectious disease research that will ensure New Zealand is better prepared to prevent and manage such devastating illnesses in the future,” Dr Reti stated.

Addressing Existing Diseases Alongside Emerging Threats

Beyond pandemic preparedness, the research platform will also focus on persistent and high-burden diseases affecting New Zealand communities. These include:

Rheumatic fever

Tuberculosis

Meningococcal disease

By encouraging breakthrough innovations in treatment, prevention, and diagnostics, the platform aims to reduce the long-term healthcare burden associated with these illnesses, especially among vulnerable populations.

Supporting Science System Reform

The funding initiative is also a key part of the Government’s broader vision to reform New Zealand’s science and innovation system. The investment represents a commitment to:

Mission-led research

Long-term funding stability

High-impact scientific outcomes

Better alignment between science, policy, and public health priorities

“This investment reflects the Government’s commitment to science system reform by supporting long-term, mission-led research that delivers impact where it matters most,” said Dr Reti.

Looking Ahead

With the specter of future pandemics looming and current outbreaks like measles exposing vulnerabilities in the public health system, this initiative marks a critical turning point for New Zealand’s infectious disease strategy. Through sustained investment, nationwide coordination, and science-driven policy integration, the platform is expected to elevate New Zealand's leadership in global health resilience.