Delhi's Crackdown on Pollution Violations Intensifies

The Delhi Traffic Police has stepped up its enforcement against pollution violations, issuing over 4.87 lakh fines to motorists without valid Pollution Under Control certificates, marking a 20% increase from last year. Enhanced measures include increased roadside surveillance, traffic checks, and awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its efforts to combat vehicular pollution, penalising over 4.87 lakh motorists as of October this year. This marks a significant 20% rise compared to the same period last year, according to an official report released on Thursday.

The crackdown comes amidst persistently poor air quality in the capital. Strict actions are being taken to curb emissions as the police have already issued more than eight lakh challans for missing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Moreover, vehicles carrying construction materials inappropriately were also penalised.

Efforts are further bolstered by joint operations at city borders and key areas, ensuring that lower-grade vehicles remain out of Delhi. Awareness campaigns through social media help spread the message, supported by visible signage alerting drivers of regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

