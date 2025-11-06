Godrej Properties Achieves Record Sales in Q2

Godrej Properties has reported a remarkable 21% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, compared to the previous year. Sales bookings surged by an impressive 64%, setting a record high of Rs 8,505 crore.

The company's total income for the July-September period climbed to Rs 1,950.05 crore, a significant rise from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the same timeframe the previous year, as indicated by a recent regulatory filing. The notable achievement in sales was driven by the sale of 4,522 homes, amounting to a total area of 7.14 million square feet.

Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej credited the growth to strategic scale expansions over the past several years. The equity capital raised through a QIP of Rs 6,000 crore last year, combined with operating cash flow, is poised to continually support the company's growth ambitions. The robust launch pipeline and strong balance sheet position Godrej Properties to exceed its FY26 booking value guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)