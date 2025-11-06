Left Menu

Godrej Properties Achieves Record Sales in Q2

Godrej Properties saw a 21% rise in net profit to Rs 402.99 crores and a 64% increase in sales bookings totaling Rs 8,505 crore in Q2. The firm's robust growth is supported by strong bookings, equity capital, and a diverse market presence across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:21 IST
Godrej Properties Achieves Record Sales in Q2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties has reported a remarkable 21% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, compared to the previous year. Sales bookings surged by an impressive 64%, setting a record high of Rs 8,505 crore.

The company's total income for the July-September period climbed to Rs 1,950.05 crore, a significant rise from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the same timeframe the previous year, as indicated by a recent regulatory filing. The notable achievement in sales was driven by the sale of 4,522 homes, amounting to a total area of 7.14 million square feet.

Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej credited the growth to strategic scale expansions over the past several years. The equity capital raised through a QIP of Rs 6,000 crore last year, combined with operating cash flow, is poised to continually support the company's growth ambitions. The robust launch pipeline and strong balance sheet position Godrej Properties to exceed its FY26 booking value guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deep-Sea Mining: Unveiling the Consequences Beneath the Waves

Deep-Sea Mining: Unveiling the Consequences Beneath the Waves

 United States
2
Crackdown on Nasir Gang: Key Arrests Dismantle Notorious Delhi Syndicate

Crackdown on Nasir Gang: Key Arrests Dismantle Notorious Delhi Syndicate

 India
3
NHPC's Profits Surge Amidst Strong Revenue Growth

NHPC's Profits Surge Amidst Strong Revenue Growth

 India
4
Google's Monumental Amazon Rainforest Deal: Leading the Green Tech Charge

Google's Monumental Amazon Rainforest Deal: Leading the Green Tech Charge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025