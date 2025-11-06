Extreme Cold Snap Engulfs Himachal's Highlands

Amidst plunging temperatures, Himachal Pradesh's upper terrain is currently under the grip of a harsh cold wave. On Wednesday night, temperatures significantly dropped in various regions, with Keylong experiencing chilling lows of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri at minus 2.1 degrees, and Kalpa registering 0.2 degrees, according to the meteorological center.

Tabo, a locality in the Lahaul and Spiti district, faced its coldest night of the season with a minimum temperature reaching minus 5.5 degrees. Meanwhile, Kalpa in Kinnaur district witnessed trace amounts of snowfall, as shared by weather expert Sandeep Sharma reporting to PTI.

Dense fog enveloped Sundernagar, and Bilaspur experienced shallow fog. Reckongpeo, Tabo, Seobagh, and Kukumseri were battered by gusty winds clocking speeds between 35 to 39 km/h. Despite these plunging temperatures, dry weather is forecasted for the next week, but no significant increase has been observed in the maximum temperature, with Una experiencing highs of 30 degrees Celsius. The post-monsoon period has shown substantial rainfall, with Himachal Pradesh receiving over 140% above the average precipitation.

