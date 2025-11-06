Left Menu

Unlocking Economic Potential through Enhanced Accessibility: A National Imperative

Improving infrastructure for those with reduced mobility can significantly boost India's GDP. At the National Summit on Accessibility 2025, experts stressed that gaps in infrastructure could lead to a USD 215 billion productivity loss in vital sectors by 2025-26. Enhanced accessibility is a key economic necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:42 IST
Experts at the first National Summit on Accessibility 2025 emphasized that targeted policy interventions and improved infrastructure for individuals with reduced mobility could greatly enhance India's GDP and productivity. The event, organized by Svayam in partnership with CII and Unesco, highlighted the substantial economic impact of accessibility.

According to the summit, infrastructure and service design gaps for those with reduced mobility may lead to a productivity loss of USD 215 billion by 2025-26 in sectors like tourism, sports, and transport. Sminu Jindal, Founder of Svayam, stressed the economic imperative of accessibility beyond social responsibility.

The World Travel & Tourism Council's 2024 report identifies India's tourism sector as valued at USD 175 billion, with enormous untapped potential. Enhancing accessibility in tourism infrastructure could unlock an additional USD 16.58 billion annually, underscoring the financial gains of inclusive development.

