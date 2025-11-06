Amazon Summit: Leaders Unite Against Climate Crisis
World leaders gather in Brazil for a crucial summit preceding the COP30 climate conference. Discussions focus on combating corporate interests obstructing progress, addressing deforestation, and strengthening global climate governance. Leaders emphasize the urgency of cooperation and commitment to sustainable development amidst rising voices denying the climate crisis.
In a pivotal meeting held on Thursday in Brazil, global leaders convened for a summit that set the stage for the upcoming COP30 climate conference in Belem, within the heart of the Amazon rainforest.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for decisive leadership against corporate profiteering from climate devastation, while Brazil's President Lula da Silva emphasized a 'just roadmap' to combat deforestation and fossil fuel dependency.
International leaders, including China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Britain's Prince William, highlighted the need for multilateral cooperation and commitment to sustainable development, confronting voices that deny climate science.
