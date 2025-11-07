Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify

A 60-meter tower collapsed during demolition at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, resulting in the death of at least one person and six others trapped under rubble, officials confirmed on Friday. Rescue operations have been highly challenging due to unstable rubble conditions.

Rescue crews quickly responded, successfully pulling two individuals to safety. Unfortunately, another rescued worker died in a hospital. Officials, including Kim Jeong-shik from Ulsan's fire department, noted the discovery of another deceased worker and temporarily halted the search due to safety risks. Efforts will resume after stabilisation.

Over 340 rescue workers, supported by rescue dogs and high-tech equipment including thermal cameras, are involved. President Lee Jae Myung ordered the full mobilisation of resources while prioritizing the safety of those in rescue operations. The plant shut down in 2021 after 40 years of service, and demolition had destabilized its boiler tower.

(With inputs from agencies.)