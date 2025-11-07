Left Menu

Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify

A 60-metre tower at a decommissioned power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, collapsed during demolition, killing one person and trapping six others. Rescues are underway with over 340 workers involved, but efforts were paused due to unstable conditions. Search operations continue with advanced equipment and rescue dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:31 IST
Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A 60-meter tower collapsed during demolition at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, resulting in the death of at least one person and six others trapped under rubble, officials confirmed on Friday. Rescue operations have been highly challenging due to unstable rubble conditions.

Rescue crews quickly responded, successfully pulling two individuals to safety. Unfortunately, another rescued worker died in a hospital. Officials, including Kim Jeong-shik from Ulsan's fire department, noted the discovery of another deceased worker and temporarily halted the search due to safety risks. Efforts will resume after stabilisation.

Over 340 rescue workers, supported by rescue dogs and high-tech equipment including thermal cameras, are involved. President Lee Jae Myung ordered the full mobilisation of resources while prioritizing the safety of those in rescue operations. The plant shut down in 2021 after 40 years of service, and demolition had destabilized its boiler tower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

 Global
2
China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025