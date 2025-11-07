Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify
A 60-metre tower at a decommissioned power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, collapsed during demolition, killing one person and trapping six others. Rescues are underway with over 340 workers involved, but efforts were paused due to unstable conditions. Search operations continue with advanced equipment and rescue dogs.
- Country:
- South Korea
A 60-meter tower collapsed during demolition at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, resulting in the death of at least one person and six others trapped under rubble, officials confirmed on Friday. Rescue operations have been highly challenging due to unstable rubble conditions.
Rescue crews quickly responded, successfully pulling two individuals to safety. Unfortunately, another rescued worker died in a hospital. Officials, including Kim Jeong-shik from Ulsan's fire department, noted the discovery of another deceased worker and temporarily halted the search due to safety risks. Efforts will resume after stabilisation.
Over 340 rescue workers, supported by rescue dogs and high-tech equipment including thermal cameras, are involved. President Lee Jae Myung ordered the full mobilisation of resources while prioritizing the safety of those in rescue operations. The plant shut down in 2021 after 40 years of service, and demolition had destabilized its boiler tower.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trapped: Ulsan Power Station Collapse Sparks Major Rescue Operation
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tower Collapse During Ulsan Demolition
Rescue Operation: Leopardess Saved from Indore Snare
Mumbai Studio Hostage Standoff: A Chilling Rescue Operation
High Court's Missing File Sparks Legal Showdown Over Illegal Building Demolition