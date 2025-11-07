Blaze at Azhikkal Harbour: Fishing Boat Goes Up in Flames
A fishing boat caught fire at Azhikkal harbour early Friday morning. No injuries were reported, and other boats remained undamaged. Fire services quickly extinguished the flames and the cause remains under investigation.
In the early hours of Friday, a fishing boat was engulfed in flames at Azhikkal harbour, according to the fire and rescue services.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported and other boats in the vicinity were not affected by the blaze.
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and successfully put out the fire. The cause of the incident is still under police investigation.
