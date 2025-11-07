France's Wine Output Faces Another Challenging Year Amid Heatwaves and Drought

France's wine industry is grappling with another challenging year, as the country's farm ministry forecasts the 2023 wine output to reach 36.2 million hectolitres. The figure remains unchanged from last year's low output, attributed to severe summer heatwaves and persistent drought conditions.

This year's output projection stands at 16% below the five-year average, marking a second successive year of reduced yields. The extreme August heat accelerated grape ripening and dried out fruit, shortening the harvest season and decreasing volumes.

Despite the challenges, some regions saw partial recoveries. Champagne production is set to grow 14% from last year, although it still trails the five-year average by 10%. In contrast, Bordeaux and Languedoc-Roussillon, heavily impacted by drought and vineyard uprootings, face notable declines in output.

