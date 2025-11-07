Seismic Shivers: Baja California's Wake-Up Call
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Recorded by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The seismic event highlights the region's vulnerability to tectonic shifts and raises awareness about preparedness.
On Friday, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled the waters off Baja California, Mexico, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
With its epicenter located at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), this seismic event serves as a reminder of the tectonic activities within the region.
The occurrence urges both authorities and inhabitants to focus on earthquake preparedness and resilience strategies in the face of potential future tremors.
