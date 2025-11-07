Left Menu

Urban Mobility India Conference: Paving the Way for Future Transit Solutions

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference, unveiling initiatives including Delhi Metro International Limited to expand metro networks globally. The event focused on policy recommendations to enhance urban transport and showcased advancements in mobility infrastructure, aiming to further India's Vision 2047 goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:59 IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference, aiming to revolutionize urban transit systems through innovative measures.

The conference, held in Gurugram, unveiled new initiatives including the formation of Delhi Metro International Limited, tasked with expanding India's metro networks globally.

Focusing on India's Vision 2047, the event also introduced a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and released key publications to support green urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

