Urban Mobility India Conference: Paving the Way for Future Transit Solutions

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference, aiming to revolutionize urban transit systems through innovative measures.

The conference, held in Gurugram, unveiled new initiatives including the formation of Delhi Metro International Limited, tasked with expanding India's metro networks globally.

Focusing on India's Vision 2047, the event also introduced a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and released key publications to support green urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)