Fire in Mumbai Mall: McDonald's Kitchen Blaze Sends Five Firefighters to Hospital

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in Mumbai's Dadar West, resulting in the hospitalization of five firefighters due to suffocation. The blaze, which started at 3:30 pm, took nearly three hours to control. The cause remains unknown, and the firefighters are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Friday afternoon, a fire erupted in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in Dadar West, Mumbai, causing five firefighters to be hospitalized due to suffocation, an official said.

The affected firefighters, including a senior station officer, were swiftly admitted to KEM Hospital. Medical staff have reported that all five are currently in stable condition.

The blaze broke out at 3:30 pm, prompting an immediate response from four fire engines and other emergency vehicles. The fire was extinguished by 6:20 pm, with the cause of the incident still under investigation.

