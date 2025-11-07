Fire in Mumbai Mall: McDonald's Kitchen Blaze Sends Five Firefighters to Hospital
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in Mumbai's Dadar West, resulting in the hospitalization of five firefighters due to suffocation. The blaze, which started at 3:30 pm, took nearly three hours to control. The cause remains unknown, and the firefighters are stable.
In a dramatic incident on Friday afternoon, a fire erupted in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in Dadar West, Mumbai, causing five firefighters to be hospitalized due to suffocation, an official said.
The affected firefighters, including a senior station officer, were swiftly admitted to KEM Hospital. Medical staff have reported that all five are currently in stable condition.
The blaze broke out at 3:30 pm, prompting an immediate response from four fire engines and other emergency vehicles. The fire was extinguished by 6:20 pm, with the cause of the incident still under investigation.
