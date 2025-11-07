Delhi Deploys 200 Anti-Smog Guns to Combat Pollution
Delhi's PWD plans to hire 200 anti-smog guns for Rs 58 crore to reduce dust pollution. These devices will be used from October 2025 to February 2026 across the city, operating in 8-hour shifts. Each gun features 24 nozzles and can spray water over 50 meters to control particulates.
Delhi is taking a significant step towards reducing air pollution by planning to hire 200 anti-smog guns, as revealed by the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday. The initiative involves an investment of Rs 58 crore to deploy these devices throughout the capital.
The anti-smog guns, fitted on trucks, are designed to spray atomised water, effectively settling dust and particulates in the air. Each device boasts a range of 50 meters horizontally, with 330-degree rotation capabilities. The machines will operate in two daily 8-hour shifts from October 2025 through February 2026.
The PWD's order confirms a budget allocation for the service, emphasizing environmental messages on the devices. The deployment is part of Delhi's broader crackdown on dust pollution, especially targeting construction sites that fail to comply with anti-dust regulations.
