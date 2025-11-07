Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

A 27-year-old woman named Ambika Aswal died after falling from a hill while attempting to escape a bear attack in a village. The incident prompted an investigation to confirm the cause of her death. If verified as a bear attack, compensation procedures may be initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:38 IST
In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a hill while trying to escape a bear in a local village, officials reported on Friday.

According to Akash Negi, a member of the Panchayat, Ambika Aswal was collecting grass in the forest with other women when a bear emerged from the bushes, causing her to flee. She subsequently slipped, suffering fatal injuries from the fall, Negi stated.

While the other women managed to escape and alert villagers, Ambika's body was recovered, and the local administration was informed. Uttarkashi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) DP Baluni has ordered an investigation to determine if the death resulted from a bear attack, which would trigger compensation protocols.

