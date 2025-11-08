The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

James D Watson, the influential yet controversial co-discoverer of the DNA double helix, has passed away at the age of 97. Watson's contribution to the understanding of DNA structure in 1953 marked a pivotal point in medicine, genetics, and beyond.

However, his illustrious career was overshadowed in later years by offensive remarks on racial intelligence, which led to widespread criticism and professional repercussions. Despite his groundbreaking scientific achievements, these comments complicated his legacy.

Watson's discoveries paved the way for advancements in gene editing, forensic science, and genealogy, while also raising important ethical questions. His career reflects a blend of scientific brilliance and contentious views.