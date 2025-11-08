Left Menu

The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

James D Watson, a co-discoverer of DNA's double helix, died at 97. His 1953 breakthrough revolutionized medicine and genetics. Watson's later years were marred by controversial remarks on intelligence that led to his professional downfall and created a complex legacy in the scientific world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 01:46 IST
The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies
  • Country:
  • United States

James D Watson, the influential yet controversial co-discoverer of the DNA double helix, has passed away at the age of 97. Watson's contribution to the understanding of DNA structure in 1953 marked a pivotal point in medicine, genetics, and beyond.

However, his illustrious career was overshadowed in later years by offensive remarks on racial intelligence, which led to widespread criticism and professional repercussions. Despite his groundbreaking scientific achievements, these comments complicated his legacy.

Watson's discoveries paved the way for advancements in gene editing, forensic science, and genealogy, while also raising important ethical questions. His career reflects a blend of scientific brilliance and contentious views.

TRENDING

1
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

 Global
2
The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

 United States
3
Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

 Global
4
Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025