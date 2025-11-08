Left Menu

Typhoon Fung-wong Threatens Philippines with Destructive Force

The Philippines braces for Typhoon Fung-wong as the weather bureau forecasts super typhoon conditions with deadly storm surges and destructive winds. Authorities warn of widespread flooding and residents are urged to evacuate, following the devastation from Typhoon Kalmaegi just days earlier.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines is on high alert as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches its eastern coast, with the weather bureau predicting it will escalate to a super typhoon by Sunday night. The typhoon, which covers a vast area of 1,500 kilometers, is already affecting parts of the eastern Philippines with intense rainfall and gusty winds, PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja reported.

With maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and potential to strengthen to 185 kph, Fung-wong poses severe risks, including home destruction and toppling trees. Eastern provinces like Bicol and parts of Samar could experience rainfall up to 200 mm, heightening possibilities of floods and landslides, while Luzon may face similar conditions.

In anticipation of Fung-wong's impact, local governments have suspended classes, and national airline carriers have canceled flights. The recent devastation from Typhoon Kalmaegi, which caused significant destruction and fatalities across the Philippines and Vietnam, underscores the nation's vulnerability to severe weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

