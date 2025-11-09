Om Birla to inaugurate Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference for NE states on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III in Nagaland on Monday.

The conference will bring together presiding officers, MPs, and MLAs from Zone-III, which comprises the eight northeastern states.

With the theme 'Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change', the conference aims to strengthen democratic institutions and promote responsive governance in the region, according to a statement.

Birla will grace the inaugural session as the chief guest in the presence of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, and state assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

The conference will be held at the State Assembly Complex, nearly 8 km away from the capital town.

The plenary sessions will focus on two sub-themes -- ''Role of Legislatures in Achieving Viksit Bharat'' and ''Climate Change - In the Light of Recent Cloudbursts and Landslides in Parts of the Northeast Region''.

Harivansh will address the closing ceremony, while Meghalaya assembly speaker Thomas A Sangma and Nagaland assembly's deputy speaker Toiho Yeptho will deliver the vote of thanks.

Over the years, the association has played a vital role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing key regional issues such as infrastructure development and the Act East Policy, the statement said.

Notable achievements include the integration of the Northeast into the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation, advocacy for accelerated infrastructure projects, and encouragement of cultural exchanges, it said.

