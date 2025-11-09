Left Menu

Om Birla to inaugurate Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference for NE states on Monday

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:49 IST
Om Birla to inaugurate Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference for NE states on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III in Nagaland on Monday.

The conference will bring together presiding officers, MPs, and MLAs from Zone-III, which comprises the eight northeastern states.

With the theme 'Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change', the conference aims to strengthen democratic institutions and promote responsive governance in the region, according to a statement.

Birla will grace the inaugural session as the chief guest in the presence of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, and state assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

The conference will be held at the State Assembly Complex, nearly 8 km away from the capital town.

The plenary sessions will focus on two sub-themes -- ''Role of Legislatures in Achieving Viksit Bharat'' and ''Climate Change - In the Light of Recent Cloudbursts and Landslides in Parts of the Northeast Region''.

Harivansh will address the closing ceremony, while Meghalaya assembly speaker Thomas A Sangma and Nagaland assembly's deputy speaker Toiho Yeptho will deliver the vote of thanks.

Over the years, the association has played a vital role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing key regional issues such as infrastructure development and the Act East Policy, the statement said.

Notable achievements include the integration of the Northeast into the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation, advocacy for accelerated infrastructure projects, and encouragement of cultural exchanges, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN to get India’s first ‘women’s wellness on wheels’ vehicles: Minister Ma Subramanian

TN to get India’s first ‘women’s wellness on wheels’ vehicles: Minister Ma S...

 India
2
US airlines brace for third day of government-mandated flight cuts

US airlines brace for third day of government-mandated flight cuts

 Global
3
Rajasthan: ATM stolen in Jaisalmer village; police launch probe

Rajasthan: ATM stolen in Jaisalmer village; police launch probe

 India
4
Mamdani’s New York victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics

Mamdani’s New York victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025