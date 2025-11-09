Left Menu

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude recorded in Andaman Sea: Seismology centre

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said.The tremors were felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.The earthquake took place at 12.06 pm, and the depth of the tremor was 90 km, the seismology centre said.However, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude occurred on November 9 around 12.08 pm.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:55 IST
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude recorded in Andaman Sea: Seismology centre
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

The earthquake took place at 12.06 pm, and the depth of the tremor was 90 km, the seismology centre said.

However, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, ''An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude occurred on November 9 around 12.08 pm. Tremors were felt at Mayabunder, Rangat and its adjoining areas in North and Middle Andaman. We have alerted all the agencies concerned, and standard protocols are in place.'' Several teams in the region are actively monitoring the seismic activity, he said. ''As precautionary measures, we have advised tourists and fishermen not to venture into the sea,'' he said. According to the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) in Port Blair, the epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 96 kilometres north of Barren Island in the sea.

Barren Island, known for being the only active volcano in India, is nearly 140 km away from Port Blair by sea. This uninhabited island lies at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

 India
2
Cong distances itself from Tharoor's remarks on Advani

Cong distances itself from Tharoor's remarks on Advani

 India
3
Iraq's displaced Yazidis, security forces cast ballots in early voting in parliament election

Iraq's displaced Yazidis, security forces cast ballots in early voting in pa...

 Global
4
Kerala: BJP fields ex-DGP R Sreelekha, former athlete Padmini Thomas for civic polls

Kerala: BJP fields ex-DGP R Sreelekha, former athlete Padmini Thomas for civ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025