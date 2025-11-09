Left Menu

Assam govt to spend Rs 479 cr in first phase to build judicial township

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-11-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 23:41 IST
Assam govt to spend Rs 479 cr in first phase to build judicial township
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state cabinet has approved the release of Rs 479 crore in the first phase to construct a judicial township in North Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the administrative approval has been given to develop the township on 100 bighas (over 33 acres) of land.

''The cabinet accorded the administrative approval for the first phase of the work to construct the state-of-the-art judicial township at Rangmahal, North Guwahati. It will cost Rs 478.78 crore,'' he added.

Sarma said the development in the phase-1 is primarily focused on the establishment of a comprehensive High Court complex, in which all the buildings are connected with bridges, serving as the apex judicial hub of the region.

The key components will include the High Court, bar and office buildings, the cabinet note showed.

Sarma further said the cabinet has approved the 'Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025-30', marking a significant step towards positioning the state as one of India's leading hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation in the next five years.

''The total financial implication for a period of five years will be Rs 397 crore,'' he added.

The state cabinet has also approved the establishment of 'SU-KA-PHA University, Assam', preferably in Charaideo district.

Sarma also said that the cabinet has approved the determination of the date of effect of promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) in respect of the Assistant Professors and Librarians of the government-funded colleges of Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Citizens treated like criminals': Rahul slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

'Citizens treated like criminals': Rahul slams govt over detention of protes...

 India
2
Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses election security

Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses electio...

 Nepal
3
UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit

UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump...

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie to resign, New Statesman reporter says

CORRECTED-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie to resign, New Statesman reporter say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025