Assam govt to spend Rs 479 cr in first phase to build judicial township

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state cabinet has approved the release of Rs 479 crore in the first phase to construct a judicial township in North Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the administrative approval has been given to develop the township on 100 bighas (over 33 acres) of land.

''The cabinet accorded the administrative approval for the first phase of the work to construct the state-of-the-art judicial township at Rangmahal, North Guwahati. It will cost Rs 478.78 crore,'' he added.

Sarma said the development in the phase-1 is primarily focused on the establishment of a comprehensive High Court complex, in which all the buildings are connected with bridges, serving as the apex judicial hub of the region.

The key components will include the High Court, bar and office buildings, the cabinet note showed.

Sarma further said the cabinet has approved the 'Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025-30', marking a significant step towards positioning the state as one of India's leading hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation in the next five years.

''The total financial implication for a period of five years will be Rs 397 crore,'' he added.

The state cabinet has also approved the establishment of 'SU-KA-PHA University, Assam', preferably in Charaideo district.

Sarma also said that the cabinet has approved the determination of the date of effect of promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) in respect of the Assistant Professors and Librarians of the government-funded colleges of Assam.

