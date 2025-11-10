Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday with two fatalities reported and 1 million people evacuated ahead of one of the nation's most powerful storms this year. The storm crossed over the north of the archipelago's most populous island Luzon, weather bureau PAGASA said, with torrential rain, sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (140 mph).

Russian attacks target nuclear substations, kill seven, Ukraine says

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine, targeting substations that supply two nuclear power plants and killing seven people, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday. "Russia once again targeted substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

Russia's Lavrov: I am ready to meet Rubio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that he was ready to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio but that Russia would not abandon its core conditions for ending the Ukraine war. U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker an end to the Ukraine war, the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, have so far failed and he last month abruptly cancelled a planned summit with President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

BBC boss and head of news quit after criticism of Trump documentary edit

The BBC's boss and its head of news quit on Sunday following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. The BBC had been under mounting pressure after an internal report by a former standards adviser was leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper which cited failings in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, transgender issues and a speech made by Trump.

Japan issues tsunami advisory for Iwate prefecture in northern Japan, NHK says

Japan issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate prefecture in the north of the country on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, asking residents to stay away from coastal areas. A tsunami was observed 70 km (45 miles) off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 5:12 p.m. (0812 GMT) and was expected to reach the Pacific coastline soon, NHK said. The wave was expected to be about 1 metre (3 feet, 3 inches), it said.

Jared Kushner arrives in Israel for Gaza talks with Netanyahu, source says

U.S. President Donald Trump's influential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel on Sunday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on implementing the U.S. plan to end the Gaza war, a source familiar with the matter said. Kushner was expected to meet with Netanyahu on Monday, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity as the meeting had not been formally announced. The White House and Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As COP30 gathers, what's the latest in climate science?

With the pace of climate change speeding up, extreme weather and other impacts are taking an increasing toll on populations and environments across the globe. Here are some of the developments this year in climate science: WARMER, FASTER

Ukraine drone strike temporarily cuts utilities in Russia's Voronezh, governor says

An overnight drone attack by Ukraine temporarily disrupted power and heating supplies in the southwestern Russia city of Voronezh, a regional governor said on Sunday. The attack on Voronezh, the administrative centre of the wider Voronezh region, caused no injuries, Governor Alexander Gusev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers

Two trains crashed in Slovakia on Sunday evening after one ran into the back of the other, injuring dozens of passengers, police and the country's interior minister said. Speaking at the crash site, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on a televised briefing that dozens were lightly injured and 11 were taken to the hospital. There were no deaths in the crash, he said.

Russia's Taganrog restores power supply after emergency shutdown of high-voltage line

Electricity supply in the city of Taganrog in southern Russia has been fully restored, local authorities said on Sunday. Some parts of the city in the Rostov region were left without power for several hours due to an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage line.

