Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, one of the most powerful storms to hit the Philippines this year, has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, authorities reported on Monday. As officials start damage assessments, no major destruction has been reported yet.

Over a million residents were evacuated before the typhoon made landfall on Sunday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rain, and storm surges across Luzon's most densely populated regions. Many residents, like Romeo Mariano from Isabela province, experienced a sleepless night due to the turbulent weather.

According to civil defence senior official Raffy Alejandro, early reports suggest that the number of fatalities may be minimal. Two children were tragically killed in a mudslide in Nueva Vizcaya, while other deaths resulted from drowning and falling debris. Landslides have also severed access to four towns in Aurora, where the storm first hit.