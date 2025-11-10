Left Menu

Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong has caused significant disruption in the Philippines, resulting in at least four deaths. Authorities are assessing the damage, with over a million evacuated before the storm's arrival. Despite fierce winds and rain, major destruction is yet to be reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:32 IST
Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, one of the most powerful storms to hit the Philippines this year, has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, authorities reported on Monday. As officials start damage assessments, no major destruction has been reported yet.

Over a million residents were evacuated before the typhoon made landfall on Sunday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rain, and storm surges across Luzon's most densely populated regions. Many residents, like Romeo Mariano from Isabela province, experienced a sleepless night due to the turbulent weather.

According to civil defence senior official Raffy Alejandro, early reports suggest that the number of fatalities may be minimal. Two children were tragically killed in a mudslide in Nueva Vizcaya, while other deaths resulted from drowning and falling debris. Landslides have also severed access to four towns in Aurora, where the storm first hit.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

 Nepal
2
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

 India
3
China Stocks Rise as Consumer Prices Boost Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Rise as Consumer Prices Boost Defensive Sectors

 Global
4
India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025