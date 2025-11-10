Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force
Super Typhoon Fung-wong has caused significant disruption in the Philippines, resulting in at least four deaths. Authorities are assessing the damage, with over a million evacuated before the storm's arrival. Despite fierce winds and rain, major destruction is yet to be reported.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong, one of the most powerful storms to hit the Philippines this year, has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, authorities reported on Monday. As officials start damage assessments, no major destruction has been reported yet.
Over a million residents were evacuated before the typhoon made landfall on Sunday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rain, and storm surges across Luzon's most densely populated regions. Many residents, like Romeo Mariano from Isabela province, experienced a sleepless night due to the turbulent weather.
According to civil defence senior official Raffy Alejandro, early reports suggest that the number of fatalities may be minimal. Two children were tragically killed in a mudslide in Nueva Vizcaya, while other deaths resulted from drowning and falling debris. Landslides have also severed access to four towns in Aurora, where the storm first hit.
- READ MORE ON:
- typhoon
- Philippines
- Fung-wong
- storm
- deaths
- evacuation
- Luzon
- landslides
- damage
- weather
ALSO READ
Ecuador prison rioting causes at least 31 deaths
Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama
Mississippi Plant Explosion Causes Ammonia Leak, Forces Evacuations
India Executes Major Evacuation from Myanmar Scam Centers
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Evacuations in Southern Lebanon